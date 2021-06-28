Ek Villain 2 actress Disha Patani in a white bikini gives the OG 'Bond girl' vibes with her jaw-dropping SEXY pic

B-town gorgeous actress Disha Patani manages to grab attention with her smoking hot pictures. The Malang star recently shared a new picture on her Instagram on Sunday and we cannot take our eyes off her. In the picture, the 28-year-old actress can be seen chilling at an undisclosed beach destination and is giving us major vacation vibes. Disha is a fitness freak and is blessed with a perfect physique. In the picture, the petite actress is flaunting her washboard abs and inspiring us to hit the gym. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Gangubai Kathiawadi wraps up, the price of Priyanka Chopra's date night outfit, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a 'cat lady'
In the picture, Disha donned a white bikini and added a couple of emojis to her post. Disha's fam simply loved her picture and flooded her comment section with immense love. Disha is a water baby and her recent picture is proof of it. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber's late night workout, Anushka Sharma's new haircut, Birthday boy Arjun Kapoor's wish
Check out Disha Patani's post here: Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Gotham to release on Amazon Prime Videos, Nithiin's Maestro to directly release on Hotstar and more
On the work front, Disha will next star in Ek Villain 2, alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham. She was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan. She has been part of Baaghi 2, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Malang, and among others.
