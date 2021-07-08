Ek Villain Returns: Tara Sutaria turns the 'villain mode on' as she starts shooting for the John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor starrer – view BTS pic

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria recently shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming film. She informed her fans that she has already started shooting for Ek Villain Returns. The actress shared a BTS picture from the sets of the movie and announced it on social media. Also Read - Aashiqui 3: Has Suniel Shetty's son Ahan bagged the romantic drama even before his debut film Tadap hits the theatres?

In the picture, the director of the film, Mohit Suri can be seen with a mask on his face. And in front of him is a clapperboard that has Ek Villain Returns written on it. Tara captioned the post as, "Villain Mode On! #EkVillainReturns shoot resumes." Also Read - After doing 12 movies with Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar to team up with the former's son, Ahan Shetty – deets inside

Take a look at it: Also Read - Father's Day 2021: Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan Khan, Saif Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan more: Here are the most stylish father-son duos of B-Town

Actor Arjun Kapoor reacted to her post and wrote, "Aye villain," in the comment section. The movie will also star John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The first schedule was shot between Disha and John and the second schedule was shot between Tara and Arjun in Goa.

Reportedly, Tara will get to sing a song in the film. The movie is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. Ek Villain Returns is the sequel of the 2014 Bollywood film Ek Villain which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

Apart from Ek Villain Returns, Tara will be next seen in Tadap with Sunil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty.