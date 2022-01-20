Evelyn Sharma shares picture while breastfeeding daughter Ava; netizens in aww of her heartfelt post

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma welcomed a baby girl named Ava with her husband Tushaan Bhindi in November 2021. Recently, she shared a photo of her breastfeeding her little munchkin Ava and left netizens in aww with her post.