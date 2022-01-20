actress is enjoying her motherhood phase. The actress embraced motherhood in November 2021. She welcomed a baby girl named Ava with her husband Tushaan Bhindi and since then has been spending quality time with her little one. Evelyn keeps sharing posts about motherhood and also gives a glimpse of her daughter. Recently, the beautiful actress shared a photo of her breastfeeding her little munchkin Ava. In the picture, Ava was looking adorable in a brown onesie and lying close to her mommy. Evelyn clicked the photo from the top angle and was all smiles for the camera. She captioned the post as, "When you thought you finally established a routine and then she starts #clusterfeeding!! #smileforthecamera #thingsnoonewarnsyouabout #mummylife". Within no time, netizens filled the post with their comments. Several fans and followers of Evelyn lauded and praised her for sharing the experience with them. Also Read - Throwback to when Deepika Padukone's alleged NO resulted in Vicky Kaushal's ouster from Padmaavat

A few days back, the actress shared a sweet note on her Instagram with a picture of her daughter. She spoke about how motherhood has changed her life completely. The post read, "She took away our sleep, our personal space, created her own daily routines that we must follow, and even when we’re at the end of our physical and mental strength, her little face lights up and we want to keep going. It’s incredible the love you can feel for someone so demanding!"

On the work front, Evelyn has last seen in X-Ray: The Inner Image. She gained a lot of attention with and -starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.