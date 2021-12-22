Freddy Naidu emerges as one of the finest bodybuilder proving his mettle

In India, the predicament of sports other than cricket is not uncommon. While it's encouraging to see football and badminton gaining popularity, the government continues to overlook a slew of other sports. Bodybuilding is one of these often-overlooked sports. Bodybuilding took a few centuries to develop in India, even though it was a popular sport in many other countries. Proving his mettle, a professional bodybuilder named Freddy Naidu aka Giant Killer has carved a distinction for himself by undertaking a complete 360-degree change.

Freddy Naidu, an Indian (Asian) descent athlete located in the United States, has become the talk of the town among those involved in professional bodybuilding. It is frequently said that your childhood has a significant impact on your profession, and Freddy Naidu is no exception. Since his boyhood, he has been enamored with the sports of wrestling and bodybuilding. He had wrestled since he was five years old, but it wasn't until his close buddy and coach Andrew Vu exposed him to the professional world of competition that he became serious about the sport.

Freddy was utterly stunned at first sight and quickly fell in love with the sport; at that point, the young Freddy resolved to pursue a career in professional bodybuilding. Talking about his journey Freddy Naidu said, “The journey has been fantastic, but there is still much more to be done. Bringing the best package to the IFBB Pro stage is at the top of my goal list. I work hard to improve my talents, which is why I pay close attention to the smallest details. Regarding the success mantra, I would just remark that there is no such thing as a 'Success Mantra.' Instead, one must focus, work hard, and attempt to improve one's health, as 'Health is Wealth' in our sector. Patience is also essential for success; work hard, improve your talents, and leave the rest to God.”

Over the years he has lot of accolades in his bag among them are In 2014, he participated in the NPC North Americans in Pittsburgh, winning class in the men's physique division and earning the coveted IFBB Pro League Pro Card. This was a significant achievement for Freddy, and he built on it by competing in and winning his first pro show, as well as qualifying for the 2016 Mr. Olympia in Las Vegas.

The virtuoso believes in maintaining and valuing achievement, which is why, despite having accomplished so much in such a short period of time, he has the desire to achieve even more. He works hard to maintain his physiques as a professional bodybuilder and renowned athlete, and he leaves no stone untouched. He works out hard and includes a variety of activities in his drill session.

Apart from that, he ensures that he does a few heavy set and moderate variations as well as supersets during his session, which consists of 4-5 sets and 15-20 reps per set (4 sets). It is no military secret that cardio and abs are an important part of achieving a body of that calibre, which is why Freddy devotes so much time to them. Aside from gym sessions, the fitness fanatic adheres to a stringent nutrition plan.

Freddy's success story serves as an example not just to young bodybuilders aspiring to greatness, but also to people from all walks of life.