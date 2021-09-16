Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan recently delivered a baby boy. There was a lot of mystery and controversy around her pregnancy because she did not reveal the name of the father for a long time. She separated from estranged husband Nikhil Jain stating that the marriage was invalid in India as they tied the knot in Turkey. Months after separation, she announced pregnancy. Now, reportedly, the birth certificate of her baby has revealed that it is Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta who is the father of the child. He was spotted with the actress post delivery and during hospital visits and now, he has been named as the father. Who is Yash Dasgupta? Also Read - REVEALED! Birth certificate of Nusrat Jahan's son confirms his father's name

He is a Bengali actor who has also worked in many Television serials. We have seen him in Hindi television serials like Basera that also starred Ram Kapoor, Bandini, Na Aana Is Des Laado, and Aadalat. He has also worked as Demon Kalketu in mythological drama Mahima Shanidev Kii. He then went on to do Bengali films and serials. One of the most popular serials of his is Bojhena Se Bojhena. His debut film was Bengali drama Gangster. He even won the Best Filmfare Award East in the category of Best Debut Actor for this film.

Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta are said to have grown fond of each other on the sets of their film SOS Kolkata. The film released in 2020 amidst the lockdown. His next film is going to be Cheene Badaam.

As per a report in Asianet Newsable, Yash Dasgupta had been married in the past. Reportedly, he was married to a girl named Shweta Singh Kalhans. She has claimed that they have a 10-year-old son together, as per the report.

He recently entered politics this year.