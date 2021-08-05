From pani puri to pizza: Kareena Kapoor Khan list THESE seven 'pregnancy comfort food items' that she gorged on

Bollywood actress recently shared an interesting detail about her 'pregnancy comfort food'. The actress revealed lists of seven food items that she gorged on while she was pregnant with her second son Jeh. Bebo shared a video of herself eating pizza and wrote, "When I was pregnant... I was a pizza-guzzling girl who would demolish one pizza after another and my friends would just watch in disbelief..." Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Shehnaaz Gill drops a major hint about Bigg Boss OTT, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj The Pride of India trailer 2 boosts excitement and more

On Wednesday, Kareena plugged her upcoming book -- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, and gave some interesting information to all her fans. Kareena's pregnancy food items burritos, chole bhature, white sauce spaghetti, pani puri, potato chips, chatpata food, Frosties with chilled milk.

Kareena even wrote about her experience that she went through both physical and emotional while she was pregnant with Taimur and Jeh.

Last month, Kareena's book landed in controversy for its title ‘Pregnancy Bible’. On July 14, a Christian group had taken objection to the title of a book and filed a police complaint in Beed city of Maharashtra against her and two others. They accused them of hurting the religious sentiments of the community.

On the work front, Kareena was pregnant with Jeh when she was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha.