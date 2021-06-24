From time travel to Jaadu's return: Here's all you can expect from Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4

Hrithik recently celebrated 15 years of Krrish by announcing Krrish 4 on June 23 and promised his fans the return of the popular franchise. The actor gave a slight hint about the film's plot. He captioned the post as, "The past is done. Let's see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4."