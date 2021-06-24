From time travel to Jaadu's return: Here's all you can expect from Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4

's superhero debut made him the star of kids. Well, there has been anticipation around his return on the big screen with . Last year, it was revealed that the makers are planning to bring back everyone's special Jadoo from back into the Krrish universe. The greek god of Bollywood Hrithik confirmed the news to this author back then saying, “The world can do with some Jaadu now.” Also Read - Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan teases fans with a video hinting that filming might begin soon

Hrithik recently celebrated 15 years of Krrish by announcing Krrish 4 on June 23 and promised his fans the return of the popular franchise. The actor gave a slight hint about the film's plot. He captioned the post as, "The past is done. Let's see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4." Within no time, there are several theories on social media about the film's timeline. Well, according to the reports, the fourth installment of this franchise is about time travel.

A source was quoted by a web portal and said, "The makers are trying to build the universe in a way that the world of Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish come together. While the idea of bringing Jadoo back is in place, the makers have zeroed in on the concept of time travel for this one. Krrish as a franchise has a strong sci-fi backdrop and there has been a gradual significance of time through all the films. In Koi Mil Gaya, Rohit Mehra uses his father's equipment to communicate with Jadoo, whereas in Krrish, Rohit himself develops a Time Travel Machine, the object of interest. Time travel will be key to the story of Krrish 4." The source further added saying that director Rakesh Roshan and actor Hrithik are closely working with the team of writers on the script for a couple of years now. Moreover, the father-son duo has been in talks with visual effect experts from the West.

Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan directed Koi... Mil Gaya in 2003 and was followed by Krrish in 2006 and in 2013. In Krrish, Rohit Mehra made a machine that could transport a person into the future to control the past and present. Well, the Krrish 4 is in the prep stage and fans are quite excited for the same. Hrithik essayed the role of Rohit, Krishna, and Krrish in the film.

In an interview with PTI, Hrithik said that the shoot of the fourth installment of Krrish will start after film. Hrithik was quoted saying, "Right after War, I am going to sit with my father, get everyone together and restart work on 'Krrish 4'. We had put it a little on the side because dad was recovering. Now that he is better, we will kick-start it once more."

On the work front, Hrithik has some amazing projects in his kitty including Vikram Vedha, The Night Manager, and Fighter. The actor is in talks for Ramayana.