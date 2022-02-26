Bollywood actress has recently praised the 'movie mafia'. Yes, you read that right. The Queen of Bollywood appreciated the movie mafia for taking baby steps that are crucial for theatrical releases of the films. On Saturday, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy to hear theatres are being revived in South film industry with record-breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also. With recent female centric film which has a big hero and a super star director. They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant. They will be crucial for theatres which are on ventilators here. Great.” She fuether added saing, “Never expected that movie mafia will rise to the occasion and do something good. If they do we will be absolutely appreciative. Hoping for the best.” Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Pathan won’t release on Diwali, Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp in deep legal trouble and more

Earlier, Kangana slammed Gangubai Kathiawadi actress and called her a 'bimbo'. She even said that the biggest mistake of the film is the wrong casting. She had taken an indirect dig at Alia as she called her 'daddy's angel' and a ‘movie mafia’. “This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office ... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting...yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won't change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films ... Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power...,” wrote Kangana.

On the work front, Kangana was last in Thalaivii. She has Dhaakad and Tejas in her kitty. She will soon be seen hosting the upcoming reality show Lock Upp which will begin from February 27 and will be streaming on MX Player and Alt Balaji.