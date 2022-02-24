’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most awaited films of this year. Director 's film stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The film is an adaptation of the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, written by . The storyline of the film is about Gangubai who becomes a prominent political figure in Kamathipura, Mumbai. Apart from Alia, the movie features Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. appears as mafia don Karim Lala. Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to be released in theatres Friday. Also Read - Sanjay Leela Bhansali birthday: From Devdas to Padmaavat to Gangubai Kathiawadi; 6 times the filmmaker faced controversies with courage

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actor below:



To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Heeramandi full of s**-slang, third contestant of Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp and more

Recently, several celebs were seen attending Alia's film premiere on February 23. After watching the film, actor could not stop but praise the team of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor took to his Instagram page and shared the poster of Alia. He captioned the post as 'Absolutely shook by the sheer brillance at display in this film. SLB sir you are a master! And Alia Bhatt don't even know what to say about you...breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off. Big Screen Cinema Magic. Don't miss!' Also Read - Rakhi Sawant tries a ‘Kim Kardashian' avatar but it BACKFIRES; fans say, ‘Urfi Javed ke baad ab yeh’ – watch

Take a look at his post -

Well, the period drama is facing several issues as many have been lodged against the film. Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings, RRR and in her kitty. While Vicky was last seen in ’s Sardar Udham and will be seen next in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-named film and ’s Sam Bahadur.