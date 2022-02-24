Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most awaited films of this year. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The film is an adaptation of the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, written by Hussain Zaidi. The storyline of the film is about Gangubai who becomes a prominent political figure in Kamathipura, Mumbai. Apart from Alia, the movie features Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. Ajay Devgn appears as mafia don Karim Lala. Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to be released in theatres Friday. Also Read - Sanjay Leela Bhansali birthday: From Devdas to Padmaavat to Gangubai Kathiawadi; 6 times the filmmaker faced controversies with courage
Recently, several celebs were seen attending Alia's film premiere on February 23. After watching the film, actor Vicky Kaushal could not stop but praise the team of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor took to his Instagram page and shared the poster of Alia. He captioned the post as 'Absolutely shook by the sheer brillance at display in this film. SLB sir you are a master! And Alia Bhatt don't even know what to say about you...breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off. Big Screen Cinema Magic. Don't miss!' Also Read - Rakhi Sawant tries a ‘Kim Kardashian' avatar but it BACKFIRES; fans say, ‘Urfi Javed ke baad ab yeh’ – watch
Take a look at his post -
Well, the period drama is facing several issues as many have been lodged against the film. Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings, RRR and Brahmastra in her kitty. While Vicky was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham and will be seen next in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-named film and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.
