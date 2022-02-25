directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi stars in lead role. The film has finally hit the theatres today and it is of the most anticipated movies of the year. Gangubai Kathiwadi got everyone intrigued and fans are going gaga over Alia's performance. Amid this, Alia's beau ’s mother Neetu Kapoor reviewed the film, and here's what she had to say about it. Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu praised Alia's performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film. The veteran actress shared the poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia and wrote, “Watch how @aliaabhatt hits the ball out of the park” with thumbs-up emoticons. Well, Alia's performance as Gangubai seems to have impressed the actress. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt reacts to Kangana Ranaut's claims that the film will be a huge FLOP [Watch Video]

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actor below:



To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi movie review: Janhvi Kapoor to Javed Akhtar, Bollywood goes gaga over Alia Bhatt’s performance

Take a look at her post - Also Read - BTS X Gangubai Kathiawadi: Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook and RM show off their dance moves on Alia Bhatt's song Dholida – Watch Video

Alia and Ranbir are madly in love with each other and their bond has been going strong with their relationship. The couple has made their relationship official and fans often spot them together. Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in .

Gangubai Kathiawadi is an adaptation of the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, written by . Apart from Alia, the movie features Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. appears as mafia don Karim Lala.

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings, RRR and Brahmastra in her kitty.