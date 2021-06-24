Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ morning ritual proves she is a true desi girl at heart

Priyanka Chopra Jonas may be spending more time in New York City and Los Angeles than she is in Mumbai, but the actress carries India in her heart. The actress says that no matter where she goes or what she does, she will always be ‘Made In India’. The actress was recently interacting with the media at the US launch of ZEE5 where she spoke about how it is the Bollywood songs and content from India that makes her feel at home, even though she is away. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra says ‘industry was monopolized by a few people’, OTT has changed that

The White Tiger actress also shared her morning ritual which we are sure a lot of Bollywood aficionados will find relatable. Priyanka said, "I just love Hindi music. My morning starts with Bollywood songs playing in my home while I get ready for the day and my parties always have Bollywood songs playing." The actress further said, "You can take me out of India, but cannot take India out of me". The actress has also turned producer and keeps herself busy with her work towards women and children as well.

She may be a global icon, but Priyanka stresses, "I am Made in India and all my efforts are focused towards forging a better representation and recognition of South Asians in the international community." The Desi girl also spoke about how she has spent the lockdown streaming content. "OTT platforms have given us so much freedom, to watch what we want, when we want, alone or with family, in our pyjamas. I have been hooked to Bollywood films and dramas and binge-watching series every now and then," said Priyanka adding that while she has found a new love for streaming content, she cannot wait for theatres to be up and running with their full capacity. Well, we wish so too! But until then, we are going to play our Bollywood music and stream our favourite movies and web series!