GoodBye: Amitabh Bachchan channels his inner DJ at the film's wrap up party; Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati and others groove to his tunes – view pics

The shooting of 's upcoming directorial film Goodbye has been completed. The film will star , Rashmika Mandanna, and Pavail Gulati in lead roles. The entire cast and crew of the film had a wrap-up party and enjoyed themselves to their fullest.

Thappad actor Pavail Gulati shared pictures from the film's wrap-up celebration on his Instagram and gave a glimpse into the fun they had. On Tuesday, the handsome actor shared a series of pictures wherein he was seen dancing with Rashmika Mandanna. At the party, Amitabh Bachchan turned DJ and made everyone groove to his tunes. Pavail captioned the pictures as, "Schedule wrap! What a beautiful night with DJ Amitabh Bachchan in the house."

In the picture, Amitabh donned a colorful hoodie paired with black jeans. While Rashmika wore a grey crop top paired with blue denim.

Take a look at it

Directed by Vikas Bahl and backed by Goodbye is the most anticipated film of the year. Rashmika recently celebrated her 25th birthday on the sets of the film and also shared pictures with her co-star Amitabh. She captioned the pictures as, "What a satisfying day looks like... PS_ The mask was taken off only for clicks! Wear a mask at all times, guys."

On the work front, Rashmika has Goodbye and Mission Majnu in her kitty. While, Amitabh has 's , co-starring and , and Chehre, alongside . He will also be seen in Jhun which is a sports drama film. Big B even signed the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern alongside .