Goodbye: Amitabh Bachchan's first look LEAKED online; Rashmika Mandana spotted in the picture

Bollywood actor recently started shooting for his upcoming project, Goodbye along with South actress Rashmika Mandanna. Well, recently a picture from the sets of the film is going all over social media and fans are going gaga over it. Amitabh's look from the film has been revealed in the picture that has now leaked online. In the picture, Rashmika Mandanna was also spotted.

Well, it's a special treat for all fans who were waiting to see Amitabh and Rashmika in a single frame. In Goodbye film, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen alongside and Rashmika. In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan was seen wearing a pink shirt paired with a dark green-colored half-jacket while Rashmika donned a grey top. The two were looking at something on the phone.

A few days back, Amitabh Bachchan shared a post while he was on the way to work. He posted a selfie, wearing a mask, and captioned it as, "Seven AM... Driving to work... The first day shooting after lockdown 2.0 on with the Pangolin mask.. and the manifestation: 'every day in every way things will get better and better and better'." The film Goodbye is being directed by and is a Good Co. production.

Actress Neena Gupta also shared a video on Instagram wherein she was seen entering into her vanity van. She captioned the post as, "Back to shoot."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has Chehre, , and other big projects in his kitty.