Bollywood actor 's wife Sunita Ahuja recently lashed out at actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah and called her a 'bad daughter-in-law'. In an interview, Sunita said that issues are always created in the public domain from 'Krushna's side'.

Sunita was quoted by a leading daily wherein she reacted to Kashmera's remark wherein the latter asked 'who is Sunita'? Govinda's wife said, 'I don't reply to bad things. Even after taking care of them like a mother, they are behaving in such a bad way. Problems in the house start when we bring a bad daughter-in-law. I don't want to take anybody's name. I have so much work to do in my life. I handle my husband Govinda's work. I don't want to get into these nonsensical things. Govinda has already warned not to bring any family matter in public but few people need publicity and they always create issues and these things always crop up from Krushna's side.'

She further added saying, 'We don't need the footage. The people who need footage do such things. It has happened a thousand times that he is ready to say sorry and even several times, I have patched up. But, we can't ignore bad things again and again, we also have some self-respect. I don't know why other people speak in between a mother and a son. Who is she and who knows her? I am Govinda's wife from the past 36 years and she has come now. We are happy in our life and I am so busy that I don't have time to look at such people'.

For the uninitiated, Govinda and his nephew, Krushna's relationship has been shaky for a long time now. Recently, Govinda and his wife graced and Krushna decided to opt out from the episode. Post this, the family feud was fired up again. After knowing about Krushna's choice of not attending the episode, Sunita said that she was distressed beyond words. Moreover, she even said that the issues will never get resolved and she does not want to see his face ever again.

Kashmera had earlier said, 'Krushna ko lekar faltu baatein karte hain. Ho sakta hai uss episode mein Krushna ki zaroorat na padi ho. Lekin kaun samjhae ye baat. Waise aapko mujhe poochna hai toh ka poocho, Katrina ka poocho, ye Sunita kaun hai'.