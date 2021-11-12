Hair treatments that worked for Bollywood and will work for you too

One thing that all of our favourite stars have in common are the hair issues. From our favourite Sallu bhai to the raja babu each one of them has the problem of hair fall and a receding hairline. This has been a top gossip topic for years. We all remember ace comedian ’s image transformation with hair loss treatment and the slow and steady progress of hair growth in Atamaram Tukaram Bhide of Tarak Mehta fame. Also Read - Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup gets leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram and more for free download in HD

Can you imagine bald? And come to think of it how many of our Bollywood heroes we know are bald, it’s the famous villain who are generally bald! Hair is an important asset for an actor and it is a well-known fact that simple hair loss treatments have been a game changer for many celebrities. Also Read - Amid wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal reveals the qualities he wants in his wife; says 'That person who makes you feel...'

If you too have been looking for the perfect solution then here is a simplified list of the best hair treatments in India that over celebs have benefitted from and their pros and cons Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut says 'India got freedom in 2014'; Vicky Kaushal's ex Harleen Sethi reacts to his wedding with Katrina Kaif and more

Hair transplant: over rated, sometimes works and sometimes not

Hair transplant (FUT or FUE) is an invasive surgical procedure which works for some. It is an invasive procedure that requires you to go into the surgeon’s office, stay under anaesthesia for the procedure. In this type of hair treatment, the hair follicles are taken from the ‘good’ part of the scalp and transplanted on balding areas. The costly process takes months to complete and can go wrong easily as it did for many celebrities!

Apart from the long wait time for the results, other side effects include bleeding and scaring at the transplant and transplanted site, unnatural hairline, facial swelling, headaches, and there have been some reports of hair transplants being fatal.

PRP hair regrowth therapy is still waiting for effective, proven results in clinical trials

PRP i.e., the platelet rich plasma therapy is widely used, but is a very outdated clinical procedure. Slightly less lengthy than hair transplants , PRP hair treatment utilizes the natural growth factors present in patient’s own blood to stimulate hair growth in the weakening follicles. The blood is drawn using a syringe and then spun in a centrifuge to obtain healthy rich plasma. This plasma is then injected in the scalp directly.

PRP does not have a standardized injection and treatment method. For some the results are visible in three months and some have to go for repeated treatments. Costing upwards from ₹10000 to ₹12000 and has only 19.2% efficacy.

Common side effects include tenderness and tightness in the scalp, scar tissue formation, calcification of the injected points. Also, PRP needs a booster dose treatment every six months and is not an FDA approved hair regrowth treatment. Question really is whether you want to use a bullock cart to travel, in the 21st century!

QR 678® Neo and Non-Surgical Growth Factor Hair Loss Treatments is one of the few proven, FDA approved hair growth treatments that actually work (scientifically proven).

QR 678® is the rising star of hair loss treatments in the celeb world. Proven effective in almost all types of hair loss in men and women, QR 678® is safe, easy, and non-surgical hair loss treatment that gives long lasting and most natural looking results . No one will even know you are getting the hair loss treatment and the results will be there!

What is this magic potion?

Its pure and proven science and nothing else! QR 678® is a patented and FDA approved procedure (USA and India) that is a plant derived, natural hair rejuvenation therapy for hair fall control and hair regrowth in men, women, and children. An authentic Made in India product, QR 678® , has gained international reputation for being the most efficient non-surgical hair regrowth treatment than any other surgical and non-invasive hair fall treatments.

QR 678® can be used to treat various scalp problems and male and female hair loss because of genetics, hormonal reasons, PCOS, alopecia because of chemotherapy , seborrheic dermatitis, androgenetic alopecia, menopausal hair loss, stress related hair loss and alopecia areata.

QR 678® was invented by a team led by Dr Debraj Shome and Dr Rinky Kapoor, the ace cosmetic surgeon and dermatologists in the country, after a decade of extensive research and dedicated hair work. QR 678® gets its name from the ancient morse code for ‘Quick Response to a disease which earlier had no answer’. This hair formulation contains a mix of six plant based growth factors along with essential vitamins, minerals, and growth peptides that the scalp needs for healthy hair growth.

How does QR 678® work?

QR 678® is directly administered in the balding areas or the areas facing noticeable thinning of hair on the scalp using mesotherapy, by your doctor. The whole process just takes less than five minutes to complete and you can go right back to office/home after the sessions.

QR 678® replenishes the scalp with nutrition and improves blood supply to the hair follicles, thus stimulating natural hair growth in just a few months of the treatment.

Hence, this is a hair rejuvenation, hair regrowth and hair retention therapy that everyone can use, to prevent hair loss as well.

To see how QR 678 work, See the below video -

Will you get the results?

QR 678® treatment is backed by research and proven results in clinical studies. More than 25000+ people around the world have benefitted from this hair fall treatment and have reported more than 80% of hair regrowth. These results remain unmatched by any other non-surgical hair regrowth treatment in the world.

Centre for Drug Evaluation and Research has reviewed the QR 678®’s efficacy and effectiveness and in comparative results QR 678® has come on the top with 300% better results than PRP.

Some clinical data to tip the scales

QR 678® treatment in males and females suffering from genetic alopecia produced a high success rate of 83%.

Patients suffering from pattern hair loss benefitted with 100% hair growth at the end of six months of the treatment with noticeably thicker hair growth and hair shaft diameter.

Women suffering from PCOS related hair loss saw a difference of 80% sustained increased hair growth after QR 678® treatment.

Over 95% of post chemotherapy patients saw effective results in hair regrowth with QR 678® hair growth treatment . The global assessment was carried over a period of a year and the studies returned an increased hair count of 12.71 in men and women.

. The global assessment was carried over a period of a year and the studies returned an increased hair count of 12.71 in men and women. Animal trials were conducted on mince and QR 678® was effective in treating hair fall ranging from Grade I to Grade IV hair loss. There were no side effects or any toxicity levels reported in any study. The hair growth ranged from .5 cm2 to 5 cm2.

The studies have also indicated that when started in time i.e., as soon as you notice hair thinning, QR 678® can delay the need of hair transplant indefinitely.

Especially, with so many chemical treatments being now done at hair salons, the QR 678® is critical for retaining and maintaining hair these days.

Will you have to pay more?

No, QR 678® is a very pocket friend treatment that has zero risks and needs no special attention from your side. At only ₹250 a day you can get your hair back! That is approximately only ₹7500 a month is needed to skip the hair woes. There are no side effects and it will not hamper your lifestyle in any way.

QR 678® will also strengthen your hair roots and keep the problems such as dandruff and dry hair away. At The Esthetic Clinics, we ensure hair regrowth treatment with QR 678® in just 8 months and we throw in extra sessions worth ₹15000 if you are not absolutely thrilled with the results. The QR 678® is now available at all major skin and hair clinics across India, the United Kingdom and the European Union. In addition, it's also available with select hair salon chains in India and globally.

QR 678® has gained international acclaim and was recently recognized at the Global Cosmetic Surgery Meeting in October 2021 which was attended by more than 4000 international aesthetic doctors from over 44 countries around the world.

52 things you must know for Hair Growth 2020 is a white paper developed by Global Cosmetic Surgery® scientific team which explains more details about hair growth. You can read and download the paper from the given link for free.