Bollywood's shahenshah turns a year older today on October 11. The 79 year-old actor's career got a new boom to his life after he asked for a job. Amitabh's business venture ABCL failed in 1990 and the actor had to face huge financial crosses. He decided to go to Yash Chopra's house and ask him for work. In an India Today event in 2016, Amitabh Bachchan said, "I had a huge financial failure in the corporation that I began. It went bankrupt and it bankrupted me. You sit back and think 'What can I do?' and I said, 'You are an actor. Go back to acting so, that's what I did. I went to Yash ji and said I am without a job. I need it."

In an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Amitabh's son, recalled the bad phase in his dad's life. He said, 'I don't think I was qualified to help him in any which way, but I just felt that as a son, I needed to be around my father, and help in whatever way. So I left my college and came back. I started helping him in his company.' Abhishek recalled how he had to drop out of college in Boston and wanted to support his family.

He even remembered how his father summoned him to his study late at night and said that his films were not working. 'Look, I don't have a job, nobody is giving me work anymore, my movies aren't working, and I've come to ask you to please give me a film to work in' said Abhishek.

Amitabh then got the lead role in film which was directed by Yash's son . Within no time, Big B also got the opportunity to host the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati and the rest is now history.