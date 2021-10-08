Gauri Khan's net worth, most expensive things owned proves that she is the true begum of Bollywood

Bollywood superstar 's wife turns a year older on October 8. The diva is a famous interior designer who has designed high-profile celebs. She is also the co-chairperson along with co-founder of the production company Red chillies entertainment. Gauri believes in hard work and she made a place for herself on fortune magazine “50 most powerful women”. Gauri and Shah Rukh are parenst to Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Also Read - #DeshKaZee: Subhash Ghai, Boney Kapoor, Satish Kaushik and other Bollywood celebs support Punit Goenka and founder Dr Subhash Chandra amid the ZEEL-Sony mega-merger

In 2002, Gauri established a film production company called Red chillis along with her husband SRK. She produced her first Bollywood film ' '. She even produced and Happy New Year films. Gauri even renovated their lavish bungalow . Did you know, the birthday girl started her career as an interior designer with a joint partnership with Sussanne Khan.

Gauri's net worth is reportedly 1600 crores and earns a lot of money from brand endorsements. Gauri's production house red chilis entertainment reportedly costs 500 crores and is considered as the highest-earning production house in Bollywood. Mannat where the entire Khan family stays is located in Lands End, Bandstand, and gives a breathtaking view of the sea. The lavish house reportedly costs around Rs.200 crores.

She owns a lavish Bentley Continental and it costs around Rs 2.25 crore. The Khan family had received an expensive gift from developers Nakheel in 2007 which is the villa in Dubai. With 7,000 square feet, the villa reportedly cost around Rs 24 crore.

Moreover, Gauri owns her luxury shop in Mumbai which is located in Juhu Tara Road, Santacruz. Her shop reportedly costs around Rs 150 crore.