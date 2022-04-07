is celebrating his birthday today. He turns 80 today. While he is known for his films, there are some stories about the actor as well. Now, as you might be aware, and were rivals. On , Jaya narrated an interesting incident. She said that once during lunch time, Jeetendra locked them both in one room for an hour. However, it didn’t work. She said, “We were both hungry and wanted to eat. One hour later when he opened the door, we both went our separate ways to eat. We did not speak at all during the time we were locked in.” Also Read - RRR success bash: Karan Johar ROYALLY ignores Rakhi Sawant; netizens say he's acting more busy than Ram Charan and Jr NTR

Then on Indian Idol, Jaya had said about Sridevi, "I am the luckiest person I can say, and it's never been that we had any personal grudge against each other but it is just that our chemistry never matched.” She added that they never had eye contact with each other even after being perfect sisters on screen. She went on to say that they both competed with each other, when it came to their dresses or even dance. “Every single time we met, the directors or the actors used to introduce us on set and to which we used to greet each other and move ahead," she had said. Also Read - Jackie Chan birthday special: Lesser known facts of The Kung Fu Master will leave you stunned

According to reports, Jaya had once said, “I am beautiful by birth while Sridevi has made her look beautiful through cosmetic surgery!” Reportedly this had angered Sridevi who had decided to break all ties with her. Also Read - TRP List Week 13: Anupamaa reigns again, followed by Yeh Hai Chahatein, Naagin 6 sees marginal improvement