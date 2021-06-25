Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: From Govinda to Shah Rukh Khan, Top 5 dance numbers of the actress that will make you want to groove

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has established herself as a successful heroine in the film industry. She made her debut at the age of 17 in Prem Qaidi and since then she has come a long way. The gorgeous actress gave several super hit movies like Raja Hindustani, Hero No 1, Dil to Paagal Hai, and more. Karisma has worked with several B-town actors including Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan. The 90s popular heroine has still managed to rule millions of hearts with her exceptional performances in films. Karisma has turned a year older today on June 25, let's take a look at some of her best dance numbers that will make you groove to the popular hit songs. Also Read - When Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about Karisma Kapoor's days of struggle as an actor; 'I have seen her cry for nights together'

Judwaa - Salman Khan and Karisma

Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Rambha won hearts with their dance steps in the movie Judwaa and we could not take our eyes off them.

Sona Kitna Sona Hai - Govinda and Karisma

This Hero No 1 song had Karisma romancing with Govinda and their jodi became super hit during the 90s. The iconic duo set the stage on fire with their sizzling hot chemistry.

Pucho Zara Pucho - Aamir Khan and Karisma

This song is from Raja Hindustani film and audiences saw smoking hot chemistry between Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The duo was praised and appreciated for their dance.

Bholi Si Surat - Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma

Bholi Si Surat song is from Dil To Pagal Hai film which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma in the video. Audiences saw fun chemistry between SRK and Lolo.

Tera Yeh Dekhke Chehra - Akshay Kumar and Karisma

This romantic song is from Sapoot film starring Sunil Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Karishma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Kadar Khan in main roles. We saw hot chemistry between Akshay and Karisma in this song.