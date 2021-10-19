These 5 Bollywood superstars are in Sunny Deol's hit list; get ready for shockers

Bollywood actor turns a year older on October 19 and it's been 31 years since his B-town debut. The 65 years old actor proved to be a superstar post 'Ghayal' release. But do you know there is an enmity between Sunny and other top Bollywood actors for various reasons? Take a look - Also Read - SHOCKING! Mahima Chaudhry reveals, 'They only wanted a virgin who had not kissed' talking about how having a personal life was hazardous for an actress in the 90s

Do you know, Aamir and Sunny's enmity started 31 years ago? The major reason for the rift between them was the release of their films 'Ghayal' and ' ' which were released on the same day. Before the release of their films, Aamir had requested Sunny to postpone the release date of his movie, but the actor did not agree to it.

The relationship between Sunny and Ajay turned sour in the year 2002. The two were shooting for 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh' wherein both Ajay and Sunny fought.

Shah Rukh Khan essayed the role of villain in "Dar' film and was seen opposite Sunny and . After the release of the film, people praised Shah Rukh Khan for his exceptional performance. This left Sunny angry and after this, the two never spoke.

The two never shared a special connect but they argued because of actress . During shooting for a film, Raveena had told Sunny how Akshay cheated on her and cried her heart out. Sunny lost his calm and there are reports that he went to fight with Akshay.

During the release of 'Joshile', Anil's name appeared before Sunny due to which the latter felt bad. Later, the two were shooting got 'Ram Avatar' when Sunny had to strangle Anil. While shooting, Sunny remembered all the previous things and started pressing Anil's throat due to which the actor had breathing issues. Post that Anil never spoke to Sunny.