Hello Hottie! Shah Rukh Khan's well-toned body in this shirtless monochrome photoshoot will make your wait for Pathan very difficult

Recently, Pathan actor made his fans go weak in knees with his latest picture for Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar shoot. The handsome hunk of B-town posed shirtless and looked straight into the camera. Shah Rukh's look left hearts skipping beats and we fell in love with him all over again.

In the picture, King Khan posed in a wet hair look with a trimmed beard. The famous celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared Shah Rukh's black-and-white picture on Instagram and wrote, "Once You Become Fearless, Life Becomes Limitless Invincible & Charismatic Shah Rukh Khan For #dabbooratnanicalendar."

Take a look at the picture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

Within no time, the picture received reactions from netizens. "Kaha chhupa ke rakhe the ye picture" asked one user, while another one said, "Why are you doing this to us, Dabboo?" Shah Rukh's fans could not hold their excitement and dropped comments such as hotness, amazing, charming and much more.

Well, some even feel that Shah Rukh's picture is giving out the Pathan vibe. The latest picture of the heartthrob has made his fans much more eager for his upcoming film. Shah Rukh fans now cannot wait for his much-awaited film to release.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is set to make his acting comeback with Pathan which will also star and in the lead roles.