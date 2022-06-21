Here's why Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are keeping Vamika away from public glare

The power couple of Bollywood and Virat Kohli give major love goals with their PDA. The two are spending quality time with their daughter Vamika. Being a power couple is not at all easy, as they are constantly under the scanner. Since the time Vamika was born, there has been a lot of hype around Virushka’s daughter. Due to the current paparazzi culture, the lives of celebs have become difficult as they are unable to keep their kids away from the spotlight. Also Read - From Anushka Sharma to Priyanka Chopra: 5 actresses who looked unrecognisable after surgery went wrong

Virat and Anushka had decided to not bring their daughter Vamika in front of the public and are trying their level best to keep her away from the media glare. In a throwback interview with Vogue, Anushka spoke her heart out about why she and Virat decided of keeping Vamika away from the spotlight. Anushka said, "We've thought about it a lot. We definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye—we don't plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it's a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It's hard enough for adults to deal with it. It's going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through."

Both, Virat and Anushka are quite protective of Vamika's privacy and are standing by their decision of keeping their little one away from the public eye. They have not yet revealed Vamika's face on social media and even requested the paps to not click pictures of their daughter. The two had shared statements about the same and took to their social media. Their issued statements read, "Hi guys! We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika's images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier."

On the work front, Anushka will be seen in Chakda Xpress, wherein she will play the role of the former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team Jhulan Goswami.