Here's why Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are keeping Vamika away from public glare

The power couple of Bollywood Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had decided to keep their daughter Vamika away from the media glare. In a throwback interview with Vogue, Anushka said that, 'We definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye we don't plan on engaging our child in social media.'