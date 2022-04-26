Bollywood actor played a role in Manoj Bajpayee and starrer Shool. The film was directed by Eeshwar Nivas and produced by . The action-drama movie was released in 1999. In this movie, Nawazuddin played the role of a restaurant waiter. Also Read - Heropanti 2 FIRST movie review out: Tiger Shroff starrer is a ‘typical masala entertainer’, Tara Sutaria is ‘miscast’

Well, recently the actor revealed that he wasn't even paid for his role in the film. Yes, the actor said that he was promised ₹2,500 for his role, but did not receive the amount. He further said that he kept visiting the production office continuously for six to seven months to collect the money, but did not get anything.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Nawazuddin said, "I have small roles in several films, I don't even tell people about many of them, but I am there. I needed money, it was a means of survival. I played a waiter in Shool who takes the order from Manoj Bajpayee and Raveena Tandon. They said they will pay me ₹2,500, but I have never gotten it. There have been many such cases, but this one I remember very well".

He further added saying, "6-7 mahine tak maine office ke chakkar kaate, dhai hazaar rupay ke liye. Wo nahi mile, but khaana mil jaata tha. Maine kya kiya baad mein, chalaaki kya ki, main khaane ke time mein phochta tha unke office mein. To wo meri halat ko dekhke (bolte the) 'khaana khaayega?' Maine, 'haa,' (Unhone bola) 'paise to nahi milenge par khaana khaa le aaja tu,' maine kaha 'chal thik hai'. To main aise ek dhed mahine tak khaaya maine khaana to mere paise jo hain na barabar ho gaye (I visited their office for 6-7 months for ₹2500. They wouldn't pay me but offered me food. So then I started visiting them at lunch time, and I did that for 1-1.5 months, so my money got settled like that)."

On the work front, Nawazuddin will soon be seen in Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria stareer Heropanti 2. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and will be released in theatres on April 29. In this film, Nawazuddin will play the role of a criminal named Laila.