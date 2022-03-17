Heropanti 2 trailer: Netizens call Tiger Shroff's action-thriller 'cringe' – Read Tweets

Bollywood action-hero Tiger Shroff is grabbing headlines for his upcoming release Heropanti 2. Ahmed Khan's directorial is the sequel of Tiger's Heropanti that released in 2014. In Heropanti 2, Tiger will essay the role of Babloo and recently the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and
Take a look at Heropanti 2 trailer -
Within no time, netizens flooded the social media and bashed the makers for wasting Tiger and Nawazuddin's efforts and talents. It seems as netizens did not get impressed with the Heropanti trailer and called it 'cringe'.
One user wrote, 'Tiger shroff and nawazuddin siddiqui and are wasting their time and efforts and talents on such meaning less movies .. Should choose movies wisely #Heropanti2', while another commented saying, 'Nice to see that Tiger shroff have some true fans on this app Tiger fans also hating this crap trailer & giving slung to the director ( he deserved this ) #Heropanti2 worst worst trailer I hv ever seen in last 10 yrs . Wtf was that'. 'Salman khan will become nervous after watching this trailer bcs finally there is a movie that will give tough competition to his films in terms of Script, story and acting', commented the third user.
Here's how Twitterati reacted -
On the work front, Tiger has
Baaghi 4 and Ganapath in his kitty.
