Heropanti 2 trailer: Netizens call Tiger Shroff's action-thriller 'cringe' – Read Tweets

Bollywood action-hero Tiger Shroff is grabbing headlines for his upcoming release Heropanti 2. Ahmed Khan's directorial is the sequel of Tiger's Heropanti that released in 2014. In Heropanti 2, Tiger will essay the role of Babloo and recently the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and in main roles. The first look posters of Heropanti 2 were released in February 2020. The music of Heropanti 2 is given by AR Rahman.

Take a look at Heropanti 2 trailer -

Within no time, netizens flooded the social media and bashed the makers for wasting Tiger and Nawazuddin's efforts and talents. It seems as netizens did not get impressed with the Heropanti trailer and called it 'cringe'.

One user wrote, 'Tiger shroff and nawazuddin siddiqui and are wasting their time and efforts and talents on such meaning less movies .. Should choose movies wisely #Heropanti2', while another commented saying, 'Nice to see that Tiger shroff have some true fans on this app Tiger fans also hating this crap trailer & giving slung to the director ( he deserved this ) #Heropanti2 worst worst trailer I hv ever seen in last 10 yrs . Wtf was that'. 'Salman khan will become nervous after watching this trailer bcs finally there is a movie that will give tough competition to his films in terms of Script, story and acting', commented the third user.

Here's how Twitterati reacted -

I thought Pakistani movies was SHIT as it is. But this shit is next level. ????#Heropanti2 pic.twitter.com/M3gAtrEkXa — Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_Bhuta) March 17, 2022

Ahmed Khan ?‍♂️?‍♂️?? movies

I just wanna tell tiger as my Point of view that , #TigerShroff can do very well if he ignores Ahmed khan’s offer ?

Literally disappointed with #Heropanti2 trailer — Movie Updates Bollywood And Hollywood (@MoviesAnalyst) March 17, 2022

It's so dissapointing. #TigerShroff has HUGE potential but its letdown for the past 3 movies has been absolute WASTE...#Baaghi2 #Baaghi3 & #Heropanti2 — Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_Bhuta) March 17, 2022

#Heropanti2 Trailer is a CRINGE FEST..

The director wasting the talent like Tiger Shroff..Even all fans aware of it ,but koi bolega nehi.. Horrible Terrible Condemnable ??

Remo,samji to yunhi badnaam hai . — Satya Sanket (@satyasanket) March 17, 2022

#Heropanti2 #TigerShroff #NawazuddinSiddiqui Is it just me or anyone else thinks Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tiger Shroff are wasting their talents on a film which looks sub par and a copy of the director's previous works in the trailer itself.. Cringe Fest on its way... pic.twitter.com/UkUKhRCjMX — Ash S (@ashnearby) March 17, 2022

tiger giving tough competition to salman on who can give more cringy films in their career. #Heropanti2 #Heropanti2Trailer is terrible, unbearable , awful. how can they repeat themselves again and again . jab tak cinema he log bante rahege.___ — Prajval jain (@Prajvaljain3) March 17, 2022

On the work front, Tiger has 4 and Ganapath in his kitty.