Popular comedian-actor Sunil Grover underwent heart surgery at the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai. The actor was admitted to the hospital and his fans were left shocked. The actor then got discharged ad assured his fans about his good health. He He took to Twitter and wrote, "Bhai treatment theek ho Gaya, Meri chal rahi hai healing, Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye, Gratitude hai meri feeling! Thoko taali (sic) (My treatment went well and I am now healing. I feel gratitude to all of you who prayed for)." According to reports, Sunil shot for a web series despite blockages in his heart and later went for surgery. Well, actress Hina Khan replied to Sunil's tweet and wrote, 'aarahi hoon oopar'. The actress is going to be his neigbour but Hina's tweet was blown out of proportion by a few fans. Netizens demanded Hina to delete the tweet and also slammed her because of her choice of words. Also Read - RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Gaurav Khanna and more TV celebs mourn the demise of the Nightingale of India
Check out their tweets - Also Read - Karan Kundrra defends Tejasswi Prakash; Kapil Sharma reaches out to Sunil Grover; Naagin 6 and more Top TV Newsmakers of the week
Well, in the tweet Hina meant that she was moving to a new house that is above Sunil's apartment and the two will be neighbours now. Netizens thought that she mean heaven when she wrote 'aa rhi hoon oopar'. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash talks about wedding with Karan Kundrra, Kapil Sharma checks up on Sunil Grover after his heart surgery and more
Here's how fans reacted -
On the work front, Sunil was last seen in the web series Sunflower, while Hina has appeared in several music videos.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.