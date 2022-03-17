Indians are prepping to celebrate Holi on March 18 and the colourful festival is celebrated with traditional fervor across the country. Holi is incomplete without bhaang, food, and songs. Bhojpuri singers like Pawan Singh, , Anu Dubey, and many more have sung peppy songs that help in amp up the mood. Here is a list of Khesari Lal Yadav, Nirahua, Pawan Singh's Bhojpuri songs to groove to this Holi 2022. Take a look - Also Read - Holi 2022: Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor to Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen: Popular TV stars who will celebrate first Holi with their kids

Dui Rupaiyan

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's Holi special song 'Dui Rupee' set the screens on fire. Antara Singh Priyanka can be seen grooving with Khesari on the song. The music has been given by Shyam Sundar, while the lyrics have been penned down by Akhilesh Kashyap.

Babuni Tere Rang Mein

This song of Pawan Singh and Tridha Chaudhary created a storm on the internet. The two looked amazing in the song and this is one of the perfect tracks to add excitement to the festival of colours.

Holi Mein Tiri Ri Ri Pu..

'Holi Mein Teeri Ri Ri Poo' is sung by aka Nirahua. The song managed to impress the viewers.

Lahangwa Las Karta

Pawan Singh's 'Lehangwa Las Las Karta' is the perfect choice for Holi.

Lehenga Mein Hol Ho Jayi

This song has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav. Antara and Khesari's sizzling hot chemistry in the song will make you dance like there's no tomorrow.

Holi Kab Tu Manaibu

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey's song will make you fall in love with this track.