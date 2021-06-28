365 days actor Michele Morrone now eyes Bollywood? Here’s what he has to say

Italian model and actor Michele Morrone gained worldwide fame after his stint in his erotic romantic drama film, 365 days. A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Michele has been approached by for a Bollywood movie. And guess what, the actor has confirmed the same. He has even opened up on Bollywood films and what kind of role he wants to do. Uh-huh, we aren't joking and you that right. In an interview with Bombay Times, Michele said that his team has been trying to expand his reach and Bollywood is one place they have been working on. "My team has been approached for Bollywood projects, and that’s why we’ve expanded there," the actor said. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Suga’s kind gesture for BTS co-member J-hope, 365 Days actor Michele Morrone reacts to leaked nude pics and more

Michele also said that he loves the culture, music and everything Bollywood creates. The dapper dude said, "Bollywood is big and its reach is undeniable. I love the culture, music, colours and beauty of what Bollywood creates. I don’t know much, but I recently started educating myself by looking for information on Bollywood. My management team has also expanded to India and I can’t wait to see what the outcome can be." Also Read - 365 Days actor Michele Morrone calls online leak of his full-frontal nude pictures from the sets 'a big offence'

Michele is also ready for Bollywood projects and said that he wants to do a challenging role if given a chance. He said, "I would love to do a Hindi film. As an actor, I love challenging roles and they can sometimes make you uncomfortable. I believe when you’re uncomfortable, that’s when you start creating magic." Also Read - Ram Gopal Verma: 365 Days is not about my failed marriage

Michele also opened up on the stardom he gained after 365 days. He said, "Yes, it turned out to be a worldwide sensation. I never expected all of this to be honest, but I knew that one day my dream would come true because I have such a strong passion for what I do, and I love it. So, if not today, I would have made it happen one way or another because we should never give up on our dreams."