The Met Gala 2021 took place early in the morning today and several Hollywood personalities had turned up, putting their best foot forward and enthralling everyone. However, it was who stole the show. In case you missed it, everyone is talking about Kim and her latest look and outfit at the Met Gala 2021. For those not in the know, Kim turned up in black from head-to-toe, like literally. a lot of people are confused about her look. And amongst them is our Bollywood diva, . The actress who will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha took to her Instagram stories and shared Kim Kardashian's look from the red carpet of Met Gala 2021. She had a question that resonated with a lot of people and their thoughts. "Kya ho raha hai?" Beboo posted with a blank face and a woozy faced emoticon. Check out Kareena's story here:

Kim Kardashian wore a Balenciaga outfit for the event. To describe her outfit, she looked hideous. She wore a body-hugging outfit with a black mask and a train. Even her feels and gloves were black making her look like a shadow. Along with the all-black couture, Kim wore a 75-inch long ponytail, which seems first of a kind. It seems Kanye West inspired Kim to opt for this Balenciaga look. As per TMZ's source, "He (Kanye) gave Kim the courage to push the envelope with creativity and people's imagination through art." Check out Kim's pictures here:

Kim Kardashian Met Gala 2021 look has sparked off memes on Twitter. Check out some of the memes ft. Kim Kardashian here:

Balenciaga better be paying Kim Kardashian heavy money for these Nonsense she's been wearing ? #MetGala2021 #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/TOaefYgEnt — Chubby custard ??? (@naomezuzu) September 14, 2021

Full body Covid mask now available :)#KimKardashian https://t.co/619zF2YaFC — Uttam Solanki (@uttamabu) September 14, 2021

rev. 3: can you add just a few more strokes? *frustrated designer* #MetGala2021 #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/zBaYftmjlV — Krishna Daga (@dagakrishna22) September 14, 2021

Talking about the theme of this year's Met Gala 2021, it was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Usually held in May, Met Gala was delayed due to the pandemic.