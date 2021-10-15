Shehnaaz gill, and Sonam Bajwa starrer Honsla Rakh is out now! And the movie is getting a phenomenal response on its first day. Especially Shehnaaz Gill who plays an interesting character in the movie. It is indeed a never before seen avatar of the actress who previously worked in films like Sat Sri Akaal England, Daaka and Kala Shah Kala. Shehnaaz's fans have turned up in huge numbers to watch the film and are sharing moments from the films, praising her acting chops, comic timing and more. They have hailed her as "The Next Big Thing". Fans are happy with the fact that Pollywood is reaching new heights due to the fan following of Shehnaaz Gill who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13. Also Read - Honsla Rakh Movie Review: Shehnaaz Gill in her debut film is a treat for all fans – here’s all that Shehnaazians can expect

Shehnaazians are showering their favourite with all their love and adulation for her film. Check out their amazing reactions here: Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill opens up for the FIRST TIME on Sidharth Shukla's demise and what it means to move on after loving someone

Shehnaaz Gill singlehandedly bringing Pollywood to such great heights worldwide

She is a game changer

Filmfare got it right #ShehnaazGillTheNextBigThing

Make it huge girl

U are meant for great things

This is just d beginning#HonslaRakh @ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazGill #Shehnaazians — Shehnaaz_Pratik fan (@dilka_sukoon) October 15, 2021

Shehnaaz Gill singlehandedly bringing Pollywood to such great heights worldwide. She is a game changer. Filmfare got it right #ShehnaazGillTheNextBigThing Make it huge girl. You are meant for great things. This is just the beginning #HonslaRakh @ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazGill — Shehnaaz_Pratik fan (@dilka_sukoon) October 15, 2021

Those who haven't watched #HonslaRakh must go and grab ur seat it's worth watching❣

Our baby #ShehnaazGill has done a fabulous job? Mera munchkin bahut payar lag rha hai? I had big smile on my face whole tym whenever Sana's shot came on screen? Mera baby hai hi sabse best? — SNSHAKH?❤️ (@HyperSidnaaz) October 15, 2021

Today Sidharth will be smiling ear to ear with the Success of his baby's #HonslaRakh but unfortunately we won't be able to see it or hear his loud screams n whistling. God bad timing yaar.... #ShehnaazGill #SidharthShukIa #SidharthShukIaForever pic.twitter.com/OWLlo12A9Y — sal (@navion1990) October 15, 2021

All I can hear is Shehnaaz Shehnaaz! Such a crowd-puller, a charmer and a star! ?? So proud of you baby, @ishehnaaz_gill! ? #ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakh pic.twitter.com/I9SCd8qxdw — Shweta (@apalebluedot_) October 15, 2021

Our @ishehnaaz_gill.. babyyy words would fall short if I start writing how much happy and proud I'm seeing the craze for this movie, for you ❤️? touchwood?

You're strong woman..our inspiration ❤️

Keep working hard.. You're born to shine ?#ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakh — Honsla Rakh Shehnaaz ?✨// (@cutest_shehnaaz) October 15, 2021

Hayee maine bhi aisi photo khichvayi hai poster ke sath?? #ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakh — SNSHAKH?❤️ (@HyperSidnaaz) October 15, 2021

#ShehnaazGill baby so so proud of you my bubba my munchkin your screen presence your acting your dialogue delivery every little thing about you is just perfect. This is is just start I know you are gonna shine brightest among all.stay strong baby #DiljitDosanjh#Honslarakh — Eshal (@EshalShah5) October 15, 2021

First half !!

Interval....O God!!

Total dhamaal...full entertainment!!

My jaan @ishehnaaz_gill you have done a fantastic job n looking so stunning!!

Surely you r going to rise high Baby!!@diljitdosanjh Sir you r awesome as usual!

Not posting any pic?#HonslaRakh#ShehnaazGill — ?Dimpy❤️ (@Dimpy66687338) October 15, 2021

This is Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Era ?♥️ This is the craze in Delhi⭐️ Shine bubba ? She has nailed it ? Her man would be super proud ??

Craze ? at her entry ? @ShehnaazShineFC #ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakhShehnaaz #HonslaRakh pic.twitter.com/O8MDDdq5Ii — Muskan ?? (@sanakakullu) October 15, 2021

Best best best @ishehnaaz_gill ????? haaye mai emotional ho gayi #ShehnaazGill ekdm aesehi saare shoor karna pata chalna chahiye sbko #HonslaRakh https://t.co/oOUYzPR1ko — Mahw⚕sh (@FamilyHaiTuMeri) October 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill has been staying away from media galore since Sidharth Shukla's tragic and untimely demise. The beloved TV actor passed away on 2nd September. Shehnaaz was devastated after the Bigg Boss 13 winner's death. She has been very fond of Sidharth and has considered him to be his family. The bond will remain forever. Their last song together is still incomplete it seems. It features Sidharth and Shehnaaz together one last time and is called Adhura. Melodious queen Shreya Ghoshal has lent her voice to the song. The music is given by Arko. Also Read - THIS is helping Honsla Rakh star Shehnaaz Gill stay strong post Sidharth Shukla’s demise

Slowly and gradually, Shehnaaz Gill is picking herself up and getting back into action. Coming back to Honsla Rakh, in a recent interview, the actress shared deets about her most intense and difficult scenes from the movie. Shehnaaz Gill revealed that there was a scene at the airport in which she was supposed to cry, however, the tears won't fall. Shehnaaz added that her costars and director, Amarjit Singh Sarson, helped her to get the best shot.