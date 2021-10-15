Shehnaaz gill, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa starrer Honsla Rakh is out now! And the movie is getting a phenomenal response on its first day. Especially Shehnaaz Gill who plays an interesting character in the movie. It is indeed a never before seen avatar of the actress who previously worked in films like Sat Sri Akaal England, Daaka and Kala Shah Kala. Shehnaaz's fans have turned up in huge numbers to watch the film and are sharing moments from the films, praising her acting chops, comic timing and more. They have hailed her as "The Next Big Thing". Fans are happy with the fact that Pollywood is reaching new heights due to the fan following of Shehnaaz Gill who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13. Also Read - Honsla Rakh Movie Review: Shehnaaz Gill in her debut film is a treat for all fans – here’s all that Shehnaazians can expect
Shehnaazians are showering their favourite with all their love and adulation for her film. Check out their amazing reactions here: Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill opens up for the FIRST TIME on Sidharth Shukla's demise and what it means to move on after loving someone
Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill has been staying away from media galore since Sidharth Shukla's tragic and untimely demise. The beloved TV actor passed away on 2nd September. Shehnaaz was devastated after the Bigg Boss 13 winner's death. She has been very fond of Sidharth and has considered him to be his family. The bond will remain forever. Their last song together is still incomplete it seems. It features Sidharth and Shehnaaz together one last time and is called Adhura. Melodious queen Shreya Ghoshal has lent her voice to the song. The music is given by Arko. Also Read - THIS is helping Honsla Rakh star Shehnaaz Gill stay strong post Sidharth Shukla’s demise
Slowly and gradually, Shehnaaz Gill is picking herself up and getting back into action. Coming back to Honsla Rakh, in a recent interview, the actress shared deets about her most intense and difficult scenes from the movie. Shehnaaz Gill revealed that there was a scene at the airport in which she was supposed to cry, however, the tears won't fall. Shehnaaz added that her costars and director, Amarjit Singh Sarson, helped her to get the best shot.
