How Sweet! Ishaan Khatter's rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday sends a sweet treat for Mira Rajput - view pic

Bollywood actor 's wife Mira Rajput has recently received a sweet treat from actor . Mira took to her Instagram stories and shared the sweetest treat that she received from the Student Of The Year 2 actress. Mira shared a picture of cinnamon rolls on Wednesday night and thanked Ananya.

Mira enjoyed the treat and captioned the post as, "Thanks @ananyapanday (heart emoji) Nothing like midnight cinnamon rolls."

Take a look at the post:

Recently, Mira interrupted Ishaan's live chat when he was interacting with his fans on Instagram. Mira dropped a tricky question for her brother-in-law as she asked him ‘Who’s your favourite?’. Ishaan immediately ap; organized to his fans for halting his char and wrote, “Sorry guys have to deviate to reply to the family for a minute.” He shared a lovely picture of Mira and said, “Mira, the answer is ‘Vivaan’. Both Mira and Ishaan's bond speaks volumes about their love for one another.

Mira is quite active on social media and keeps giving glimpses into her life to all her fans and loved ones. Recently, Mira shared a picture with brother in law Ishaan and the two hugged each other. She had captioned the post, "Playgroup."

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and are parents to Misha and Zain.