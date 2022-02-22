On Sunday, 's rumoured girlfriend enjoyed Kerala food with the Roshan family. The chef who served them delicious Kerala cuisine took to her social media account and expressed her gratitude towards Saba and the Roshan family. She shared pictures with Hrithik and Saba from the lunch and wrote, "Overwhelmed with joy n warmth n so much gratitude! And so so touched by the faith bestowed upon us by the loveliest Saba Azad to put together the Special Sunday Sadya from @naironfireindia. A Sunday well-spent cooking for the most gorgeous people in town♥️." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad met on Twitter; Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra received an abusive email and more

She also shared another picture and praised Saba as she wrote, "When someone is so so particular about what and how and why of serving Kerala food as Saba Azad, the benchmarks are also pretty high!! Heartwarming to see such love for Mallu food and it was a fun, slightly anxious (you can make that out from our crazy hair??‍♀️) and supremely rewarding afternoon."

Take a look at the post -

Earlier, Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan had shared a picture from their family get-together on his Instagram and captioned it as, "Happiness is always around...especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunchtime." Well, Hrithik and Saba's pictures have already sparked dating rumours and netizens are curious to know whether the two are dating. The dating rumours started when the duo was spotted walking out of a restaurant in Mumbai holding hands.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in alongside Tiger Shroff in 2019. While Saba was seen in Rocket Boys.