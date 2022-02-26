Bollywood superstar has been in news lately for his rumored affair with actor-singer . On Friday, the Greek God of Bollywood gave a shoutout to his rumoured ladylove ahead of her gig. He shared a picture of his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad along with 's son and wrote, 'Kill it you guys'. Saba and Imaad have a band named Madboymink wherein the two keep performing and jamming. Saba reposted the picture and thanked Hrithik for his support. Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Pathan won’t release on Diwali, Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp in deep legal trouble and more

Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan praised Saba and Imaad as she shared a video of their concert on her social media. She wrote, “What an amazing eve..! You are super coool and supremely talented," she said, tagging Saba and Madboy / Mink’s Instagram handle. Saba reposted the video and wrote, “Thanks my suzie, so so happy you were there last night."

The actor has been spotted several times with his rumoured ladylove Saba. The couple were spotted walking hand-in-hand after their dinner dates. There are rumours that the two are dating each other for a few months now. Well, recently Saba was seen enjoying a family lunch with the Roshans. The pictures from their family lunch have surfaced on social media and fans are eagerly waiting to know if they are in a relationship. Post, family lunch, both Hrithik and Saba enjoyed Kerala food at their lunch date.

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan and has sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. The couple parted ways in 2014. Sussanne is rumoured to be dating actor Arslan Goni. According to the reports, Hrithik is in a serious relationship with Saba and the two might tie the knot soon.