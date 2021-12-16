Bollywood's Greek God recently shared his bare-bodied picture on Instagram and fans are going gaga over it. The handsome hunk of Bollywood has made females go weak in knees with his hot and sexy picture. Within no time, several Bollywood celebs reacted to his shirtless picture and also commented on his post. Actor was the first celeb to comment on Hrithik's post and called him ‘hard munda’. One of Hrithik's fans called him the reason behind ‘global warming’. While the other user wrote, “All boys, this one is for you. Let’s shift to Mars, apne liye yahaan kuch nahi hai.” Yet another user wrote, “thank you for bringing summer early Mr Roshan.” Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and more Bollywood celebs who bought expensive homes during the pandemic

Take a look at his post -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

On the work front, Hrithik wrapped up the first schedule of the Vikram Vedha remake. Apart from Hrithik, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan and in lead roles. The action thriller film is about a police officer's mission to track down and kill a gangster. The film will hit the theatres on September 30, 2022.

Apart from this film, Hrithik also has ’s Fighter in his kitty. Actress will star opposite Hrithik and the storyline of the movie will be high on patriotism. If reports are to be believed, then Hrithik will reprise the role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal in .