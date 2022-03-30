's ex-wife Sussanne Khan was recently spotted with her beau Arslan Goni for a dinner date. The two manage to spend quality time with each other. Reportedly, Sussanne and Arslan are in a relationship and their bond is quite stronger. A video from their recent dinner date went viral on social media. The lovebirds were twinning in black and they exchanged warm hugs with each other after their dinner date. Within no time, netizens trolled them brutally and accused them of ruining the Indian culture. One user wrote, 'Aisa meel rahy hai jaisy desh chodkar ja rahy hai', while another commented saying, 'Looks like they desperately trying to show that they are in a relationship, so forced ahahaha'. The third user wrote, 'Is buddhi ka alag hi chal rha hai kaise log hai inhone hamare culture ko hi barbad kar diya'. Another user wrote, 'Yeh bandar hi mila Sussane ko? Kuch aur achaa mil jata? Such low standards its embarrassing'. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Salman Khan: Bollywood stars who ditched their luxurious cars and opted for local transport

Hrithik and Sussanne parted their ways after their 13 years of marriage in 2013 and got officially divorced in 2014. The two share a strong bond and are friends even after separation. Both Hrithik and Sussanne are often spotted hanging out together. Hrithik is reportedly dating singer-actor , while Sussanne is rumoured to be dating actor Arslan. Sussanne and Arslan have never spoken publicly about their relationship.

On thre work front, Arslan has been part of Mein Hero Bol Raha Hu series.