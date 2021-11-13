'I will return Padma Shri if...', Kangana Ranaut strongly reacts after Independence in 'bheekh' row

Kangana Ranaut and controversies go hand in hand it seems. She had once again stirred another controversy after she spoke about India's freedom struggle. She was speaking to Times Now regarding this. The actress who recently was honoured with Padma Shri stated that the country got its real Independence in the year 2014 after the BJP-led Government came into power. She also mentioned that India's Independence in 1947 was ‘bheek’ (alms). This irked many and social media went abuzz demanding her arrest. People then started saying that her Padma Shri should be taken back. Post that politician Nawab Malik commented on Kangana Ranaut's statement. He said that Kangana Ranaut insulted freedom fighters by making these statements. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aryan Khan receives special birthday wish from Juhi Chawla; Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to tie the knot at 700-year-old royal palace in Rajasthan

He also stated, "Looks like Kangana Ranaut took a heavy dose of Malana Cream (a particular variety of hashish which grows specifically in HP) before making such a statement," Maharastra Minister Nawab Malik added while reacting to actress' statement that 'India got freedom in 2014'." Now, Kangana Ranaut has finally reacted to all the backlash she is receiving. She took to her Instagram stories to clear all the misunderstandings. She shared some excerpts from a book “just to set the records straight”. Kangana wrote, "Everything is very clearly mentioned in the same interview 1857 first collective fight for freedom… along with sacrifice of greats like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji. 1857 I know but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also… please help me with this. I have worked in a feature film of a martyr Rani Laxmi Bai... extensively researched on the first fight of freedom 1857... nationalism rose so did right wing ... but why it died a sudden death? and why Gandhi let Bhagat Singh die ... why Neta Bose was killed and never got Gandhi ji's support? why line of partition was drawn by a white man... ?instead of celebrating freedom why Indians killed each other some of the answers I am seeking please help me find answers." Also Read - 'Looks like Kangana Ranaut took a heavy dose of Malana Cream', says Nawab Malik while reacting to her 'India got freedom in 2014' statement

"As far as Aazadi in 2014 concerned I specifically said physical Aazadi we may have but consciousness and conscience of India was set free in 2014... a dead civilisation came alive and fluttered its wing and now roaring and soaring high ... today for the first time ... people can't shame us for not speaking English or coming from small towns or using made in India products... everything is articulate and clear in the same interview... lekin jo chor hain unki toh jalegi ... koi bujha nahi sakta (those who have a guilty conscience will feel the burn, nothing can be done about it) ... Jai Hind, "she concluded.