The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2022 will soon take place on June 3 and 4. The prestigious award function is finally happening after a two-year COVID-19 pandemic. Several celebs have already reached the venue and fans are excited for IIFA 2022. The pictures and videos from IIFA 2022 are going viral all over social media and fans cannot stop gushing. Also Read - IIFA 2022: Salman Khan chit-chatting with kids leaves fans in aww; 5 pics that prove the Dabangg Khan is obsessed with kids

In a new picture, and are seen engrossed looking at the former's phone. This candid picture of these two celebs has caught everyone's attention and fans cannot stop commenting with hilarious replies on the picture. The official Insta handle of IIFA 2022 shared a picture of Shahid showing something to Ananya on his phone. Both seem to be watching some engaging content as they even shared an earphone. Also Read - IIFA 2022: Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and more — BTS moments of celebs will increase your excitement for the grand event

Shahid looks handsome in casual, while Ananya looks gorgeous in brown pants and a grey top. The picture was captioned, "Caption the image if you can guess what #ShahidKapoor and #AnanyaPanday are looking at (sic)." Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan reveals his Hollywood plans; wants to be a Marvel superhero

Take a look at it -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

A user commented "Your salaries have been credited (sic)", while another said, "Shahid explaining the difference between acting & over acting (sic)." Another user wrote, "Shahid be like- "dekh ye vala dance step aise karna hai.. And ananya be like -" ye toh bada tough lgra hail (sic)."

The IIFA 2022 will be hosted by , Ritesh Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul, while and Aparshakti Khurana will turn emcees. The show will reportedly stream on Colors channel. , Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, , , Ananya Panday, , and will be seen performing in IIFA 2022.