IIFA 2022: Did Salman Khan give a snub to Yo Yo Honey Singh? Netizens react to viral video

The International Indian Film Academy Awards 2022 (IIFA) is all set to amaze its fans with the celeb's performances. The celebs have already landed in Abu Dhabi where the prestigious awards ceremony will be held. , , , , , and Tiger Shroff will set the stage on fire with their dance moves. A video from IIFA 2022 is going viral all-over the social media, wherein Salman Khan gave a royal snub to the popular singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. Yes, the video showcases that the organizers didn't let Salman and Honey Singh make an appearance together. Salman walked through first while Honey Singh was asked to wait. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan dancing together on Ami Je Tomar is the best video you will see today

Watch the video here -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A user wrote, 'Yo yo ko salman k sath aane e ne dia', while another commented saying 'Bad gesture by salman and organizers'. The third user said, 'kya dikhana chahte h Salman boi attitude'. Also Read - IIFA 2022: Ananya Panday and Shahid Kapoor caught in a candid BTS; Fans believe, 'They are definitely discussing Ishaan Khatter'

IIFA Rocks concert will be hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Aparshakti Khurana, while the grand finale will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul. The IIFA 2022 will take place on June 3-4. Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, , , Ananya Panday, , and 's performances will leave audiences in awe with them. Also Read - IIFA 2022: Salman Khan chit-chatting with kids leaves fans in aww; 5 pics that prove the Dabangg Khan is obsessed with kids