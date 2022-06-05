IIFA 2022 Winners List: Vicky Kaushal, Pankaj Tripathi, Kriti Sanon and more celebs win prestigious awards

The 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2022 was recently held in Abu Dhabi on June 3 and 4th. Several celebrities including Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and others attended the prestigious award ceremony as they marked their presence. Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Esha Gupta on steamy scenes with Bobby Deol, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal AD together and more
Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon received the award for the Best Actor and Best Actress for Sardar Udham and Mimi. While, the biographical war film Shershaah, which was based on the real-life story of Captain Vikram Batra was awarded the Best Picture and its director Varadhan was awarded Best Director. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan trolled for behaving rudely with IIFA 2022 host; Karan Johar's birthday bash becomes Covid-19 super-spreader and more
Here is a complete list of winners that received awards at IIFA 2022 - Also Read - IIFA 2022: Vicky Kaushal opens up on life with Katrina Kaif after marriage at the awards show
Best Picture - Shershaah
Best Director - Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah
Best Actor In A Leading Role - Vicky Kaushal, Sardar Udham
Best Actress In A Leading Role - Kriti Sanon, Mimi
Best Actor In A Supporting Role - Pankaj Tripathi, Ludo
Best Actress In A Supporting Role - Sai Tamhankar, Mimi
Best Debut Male - Ahan Shetty, Tadap
Best Debut Female - Sharvari Wagh, Bunty Aur Babli 2
Best Playback Singer Male - Jubin Nautiyal, Raatan Lambiyan, Shershaah
Best Playback Singer Female - Asees Kaur, Raatan Lambiyan, Shershaah
Best Music (Tie) - A R Rahman, Atrangi Re, and Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani, Shershaah
Best Lyrics - Kausar Munir, Lehra Do, 83
Best Story Original - Anurag Basu, Ludo
Best Story Adapted - Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, 83
The IIFA awards 2022 were hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul. Pictures and videos from the grand event are all over social media and fans cannot wait for the award function to go on air on TV.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.