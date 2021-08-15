On the 75th Independence day today, the nation celebrates its freedom and looks back at the superheroes who fought hard to keep their country safe. Bollywood has always paid tribute to armed forced and nailed their attempt of playing an army officer on the big screen. 'Men in uniform' is a new trend and there are several Bollywood actors who donned this military uniform and lived up to it. Also Read - Independence Day 2021: Akshay Kumar names the 3 things that made him proud about India over the past year, including Sports, COVID-19 Battle, and 1 BIG SURPRISE

The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan stole millions of hearts with his appearances on the big screen sporting army uniform in Jab Tak Hai Jaan film. He played the role of an army officer who specializes in bomb defusers in the movie.

– Uri: The Surgical Strike

The handsome hunk of B-town Vicky Kaushal played the role of army man on the big screen and his exceptional performance got him a National Award for being the Best Actor.

– Holiday

The of Bollywood Akshay Kumar as Virat made us fall in love with his dashing looks as an army officer. The actor portrayed the story of an army man saving the city from a series of bomb blasts with his sheer perfection and dedication to keep his country safe.

– Lakshya

Hrithik Roshan effortlessly plated the role of a responsible army officer and left everyone speechless with his marvelous performance.

– Heroes

Actor Salman Khan as a Sikh army officer in Heroes pulled off the role like a pro and his avatar made his fans go weak in their knees.

Sidharth Malhotra - Shershaah

In this latest released film, actor Sidharth Malhotra essays a double role, as Batra and his identical twin brother Vishal. The life traces the life journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra. The film has received an amazing response from both audiences and critics.

This Independence Day, the audiences are in for a treat as several latest patriotic films are releasing. Till then, do let us know which Bollywood actor nailed army officer role among - Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

Vote now and let us know which Bollywood actor nailed the army officer role?