Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh to make his debut with 'Friendship'; makers release new poster on his 41st birthday

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh is making his acting debut with the Tamil movie 'Friendship'. On Saturday, the makers of the film released a new poster on Harbhajan's 41st birthday along with a lyrical video. The video was captioned as, "Big News! Cricket legend @harbhajan_singh announces his big debut on the silver screen with #Friendship, on his 41st birthday! Poster out NOW! #Arjun @actorsathish #Losliya". The birthday boy replied to the tweet as he thanked them.

The star cricketer will be seen playing the role of Bhajji, a mechanical engineering student in the film. The storyline of the film will revolve around friendship, action, sports, and emotions.

Presented by Toughened Studios Limited, the film was announced last year is directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya. The movie stars Arjun, Losliya Mariyanesan, and Sathish in pivotal roles.

Well, the Tamil film Friendship is scheduled to be released this year in three languages including Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Harbhajan has made guest appearances in movies like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Bhaji in Problem, and Second Hand Husband.