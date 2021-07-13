Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar becomes the MOST FOLLOWED Indian musician with over 60 million Instagram followers

Bollywood singer and Indian Idol 12 judge has recently become The Most Followed Indian Musician after crossing the mark of 60 million followers on Instagram. Yes, the gorgeous singer is celebrating yet another milestone in her life with her family. The singer shared the good news with her fans and thanked everyone for their love and support. Also Read - #BLRecommends: 5 BOLDEST Indian web series to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and more

On July 12, Neha received a surprise from her husband Rohanpreet Singh and her stylist friend and Shreya. They had decorated the room with a bunch of balloons and flowers. Neha was seen celebrating her big success by cutting a beautiful cake with hubby Rohanpreet.

The Indian Idol judge wrote, "60 Million Pyar! ♥️ Main Khush Nahin Behad Khush Hoon.. The amount of love you all give Your Nehu can't be compared with anything! ?Aap ho toh Neha Kakkar Hai! Thank You.. Each One of You and Specially My Most Special People, My #NeHearts Love You all!!!! "

Neha even thanked her husband Rohanpreet for always being there and wrote, “Thank You @rohanpreetsingh for always being there and making all my wishes come true since the time you came in my life!!??♥️ ?”

She even thanked her friends and wrote, “Also.. I must thank and mention these two sweethearts too coz they actually put a lot of efforts to surprise me yesterday. God bless you both @roshni0819 & @shrxya_goxl”. Lastly she wrote, "I #NehaKakkar can proudly say that I’m The #MostFollowedIndianMusician ????

#NehuDiaries".

Take a look at her post

On the work front, Neha is currently seen as a judge in India Idol 12. On June 6, Neha celebrated her birthday with her husband Rohanpreet. Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot on October 24 last year.