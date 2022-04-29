Indian Police Force actor Sidharth Malhotra reveals how he as been feeling, amid breakup rumours with Kiara Advani

There are rumours that Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and have parted ways. This piece of news has left their fans upset. While reports are rife about their break-up, recently Indian Police Force star Sidharth took to Instagram to share a post. He shared stunning pictures of himself and looked handsome in a black t-shirt with a jacket over it and light pants. He completed his dashing look with a pair of black shoes. He captioned the post, "'Feeling Good' is the new 'Looking Good'!" Also Read - Indian Police Force: Sidharth Malhotra's show to be the biggest Indian web series, at par with Stranger Things, Money Heist

Earlier, 2 actress Kiara had shared a picture of her film Shershaan and the entire team celebrated a new milestone.

On the work front, Sidharth has Yodha, Mission Majnu, and Thank God in his pipeline, while Kiara has Bhul Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo in her kitty.