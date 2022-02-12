seems to have given the IPL auction briefing 2022 a miss. But, superstar kids and had arrived for the briefing ahead of the IPL mega auction 2022. The pictures of Aryan and Suhana from the event went viral on social media. In the picture, Aryan was seen speaking to someone sitting next to him in a mask, while Suhana sitting in the corner. Shah Rukh Khan who co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders was not seen at the events but his kids were seen sitting with other managerial members of KKR. Aryan donned a white T-shirt under a shirt and had covered his face with a black mask with the KKR logo on it. Suhana wore a T-shirt paired with a blazer. , who co-owns the IPL team was also seen sitting at the table with Aryan and Suhana with his daughter Jhanvi Mehta. pictures of the brother-sister duo even set the internet on fire. This was the first time the two were seen together at a public event since Aryan's drugs case. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Radhe Shyam's jaw-dropping budget, RC15 next schedule postponed, Bheemla Nayak RELEASE DATE and more

Since Aryan was arrested in October last year in the drug case, his father Shah Rukh Khan avoided making public appearances. Recently, the Badshah of Bollywood was seen at 's funeral ceremony at Shivaji Park in Mumbai along with his manager Pooja Dadlani. The picture of Shah Rukh Khan praying for the late legendary singer went viral.

Meanwhile, Aryan was granted bail last year after he had spent a month in judicial custody. While his sister Suhana graduated from New York University and returned to Mumbai. She was recently spotted outside filmmaker 's office and there are speculations that she will soon make her Bollywood debut. Reportedly, the star kid will be seen in the Indian adaptation of Archie Comics. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. He will also be seen in a film with Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani.