Is this Kareena Kapoor Khan's second son Jeh Ali Khan's First Pic? Fans go ga-ga over how cute the little one is

A fan page of has just shared the first photo of Bollywood actress son Jeh on social media. Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021. Well, Bebo's fans got their hands on the unseen pictures of her with her sons, Taimur and Jeh from her book The Pregnancy Bible. The book is a guide to mothers-to-be and helps them during their pregnancy journey.

In the picture, Kareena is seen kissing her son Jeh's forehead. Fans are going crazy over her babies' pictures. While, in the second picture, Kareena is seen reading a book to her baby and fans claim that it is her elder son Taimur. Along with the picture, the book has a note from Kareena which reads, "To the most handsome men in my life, my strength, my world - Saifu, Taimur and Jeh."

Take a look at the post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor)

Fans wrote, “Kareena and her two prince sons. (Jeh in the first picture and Taimur in the second).” Within no time, the post received a lot of love from Bebo's fans and they called it the cutest thing in this world.

Saif and Kareena welcomed their elder son, Taimur, in December 2016. On July 9, Kareena’s father confirmed to ANI that his daughter named her son Jeh.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which is helmed by Advait Chandan. The film is a remake of the Hollywood classic .