Bollywood actor was recently spotted by the paps on Saturday as he stepped out of his car to purchase a big bouquet for his rumoured girlfriend . After purchasing flowers, Ishaan went to meet his ladylove. Ishaan was spotted wearing a white vest and blue sweatpants as he got a bouquet of pink and white flowers made for his lady. His car was then seen entering Ananya's building.

Ananya was recently called at the NCB office in connection with a drugs case. 's son was arrested on October 3 in the Mumbai drug bust case. Ananya was summoned by the NCB on Thursday and was questioned for four hours. She reached the office with her father Chunky Panday. The agency has again called Ananya on Monday for questioning. As per the NCB sources, Ananya denied the allegation of supplying drugs to Aryan and even said that she never consumed drugs.

"The chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile phone reveal that in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers. Ananya denied the supply-related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied drugs", NCB sources had told ANI.

Ananya and Ishaan were together seen in Khaali Peeli film and are rumoured to be dating since then. On the work front, Ananya has Liger, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and 's untitled film in her kitty. While Ishaan has Phone Bhoot and Pippa on his list.