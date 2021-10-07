Janhvi Kapoor gets a new tattoo; leaves fans wondering 'Labbu kaun hai?'

Bollywood actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share series of lovely pictures. She revealed her new tattoo and it seems she has dedicated it to someone special. In the first picture, she posts a no make-up selfie and her skin glows. In the other picture, she was seen seeking prayers at the temple, enjoying the breathtaking view from the mountains, practicing yoga in the golden hour, and much more. She even shared a video wherein she was seen chanting 'Govinda Govinda' while getting inked. She showcased a clip of a tattoo artist writing on her arm, which read, ‘I love you my labbu’. Also Read - BL Recommends: From Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium to Shah Rukh Khan's Lion King - Father’s Day films to binge-watch with your daddy dearest

Take a look at her posts -

Within no time, Janhvi's feed filled with comments from her fans who were curious to know who is 'labbu'. “Labbu kon h,” asked a fan. Another fan wrote, “She has someone. Let's go somewhere else.” Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor shares fond memories with Good Luck Jerry crew as she wraps up shoot

'Labbu' is what Janhvi's late mother used to call her darling daughter. Janhvi had shared a handwritten note on her Instagram on Sridevi's third death anniversary and the note read, "I love you my labbu. You are the best baby in the world."

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in horror-comedy Roohi. She will be soon seen in Good Luck Jerry which is the Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila. The film also features , Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and in main roles and it is produced by Aanand L Rai.