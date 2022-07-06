Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated films including Jawan and Pathaan are all set to hit the theaters soon. Fans of Bollywood superstars are eagerly waiting for his films to release on the big screens. The makers of Jawan have roped in South superstar Vijay Sethupathi to play the role of villain in the film. Directed by Atlee, Jawan is being made on a large scale and makers were keen on roping in Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati as the antagonist.

But, reportedly the actor had a busy shooting schedule and could not give time for this upcoming project. Hence, the makers then approached Vijay Sethupathi to play the villain. According to a news portal, the handsome actor has agreed to play the role of villain in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The actor will soon join the sets of the film in Mumbai. The makers are yet to announce an official confirmation about Vijay being part of the cast. It would be interesting to watch Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay battling it out.

Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan will share the screen with Nayanthara in the film. Jawan is scheduled to hit the screens in June 2023. The film will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is his comeback with Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the main role.