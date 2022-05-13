's much-awaited film Jayeshbhai Jordaar hit the theatres on Friday and audiences are pretty impressed with his exceptional performance. In this film, Ranveer takes on the role of a Gujarati man who endures all sorts of hardships to protect his unborn daughter and smashes the patriarchal norms of society. The family entertainer stars Shalini Pandey, , and in vital roles. Well, recently netizens have reacted to Ranveer starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar film. Also Read - Filmy Friday: When Anushka Sharma hit Ranveer Singh for his ‘Want your a** pinched?' comment on national TV

Fans have flooded social media with the reviews they shared after watching the film in theatres. Fans have lauded Ranveer's performance in the film and fell in love with him all over again. One user wrote that this film is Ranveer's best work to date. One user commented 'Till Interval ?? it's out & out

@RanveerOfficial Show! Bhai kya Character Pakda Hai , Hass Hass Ke Haalat Kharab Ho Gayi!', while other wrote, 'jayesh bhai kaamal kardiya @RanveerOfficial you deserve special applause for taking this role out and credits to shalpz ?? for her subtleness . Proving it out director potrayed the pregnancy and girl child issues. very well making it a must watch today'. Another user commented, 'Jo trailer mein dikhaya that's already done in 30 minutes .. so that's interesting …'.

Here's how netizens reacted to the film -

#JayeshbhaiJordaar Till Interval ?? it's out & out @RanveerOfficial Show! Bhai kya Character Pakda Hai , Hass Hass Ke Haalat Kharab Ho Gayi! ❤️ Loved it so far. The Thing you saw in trailer is just starting 30 mins of the Film ? INTRESTINGG TAKE A BOW #divyangthakkar — Rahul Tahilani (@TahilaniRahul) May 13, 2022

#JayeshbhaiJordaar jayesh bhai kaamal kardiya @RanveerOfficial you deserve special applause for taking this role out and credits to shalpz ?? for her subtleness . Proving it out director potrayed the pregnancy and girl child issues. very well making it a must watch today — jetha hitler (@baapofhollywood) May 13, 2022

Jo trailer mein dikhaya that’s already done in 30 minutes .. so that’s interesting … #JayeshbhaiJordaar — Ranveer’s Jordaar ⚡️⚡️ Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) May 13, 2022

“It was very nice and very amazing. Till now Ranveer Singh best work because his acting i dont think anybody else could have justified this role better than him.”#JayeshbhaiJordaar #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/Ae3eCNpT9o — Khadeejah❤️Ranveer (@KhadeejahRS) May 13, 2022

Whatever be the BO fate of #JayeshbhaiJordaar , it’s undeniable that it delivers on many fronts! #RanveerSingh is the anchor of the ship assisted brilliantly by a talented ensemble cast. A commentary on masculinity, equality & female infanticide: it is a WINNER. BIG PUPPI! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K1GGS0stnM — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) May 13, 2022

Ranveer's film Jayeshbhai Jordaar was all set to hit the big screens in October 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was postponed. The film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar and the storyline sheds light on the social issue of eliminating female foeticide.