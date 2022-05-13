Ranveer Singh's much-awaited film Jayeshbhai Jordaar hit the theatres on Friday and audiences are pretty impressed with his exceptional performance. In this film, Ranveer takes on the role of a Gujarati man who endures all sorts of hardships to protect his unborn daughter and smashes the patriarchal norms of society. The family entertainer stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah in vital roles. Well, recently netizens have reacted to Ranveer starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar film. Also Read - Filmy Friday: When Anushka Sharma hit Ranveer Singh for his ‘Want your a** pinched?' comment on national TV
Fans have flooded social media with the reviews they shared after watching the film in theatres. Fans have lauded Ranveer's performance in the film and fell in love with him all over again. One user wrote that this film is Ranveer's best work to date. One user commented 'Till Interval ?? it's out & out
@RanveerOfficial Show! Bhai kya Character Pakda Hai , Hass Hass Ke Haalat Kharab Ho Gayi!', while other wrote, 'jayesh bhai kaamal kardiya @RanveerOfficial you deserve special applause for taking this role out and credits to shalpz ?? for her subtleness . Proving it out director potrayed the pregnancy and girl child issues. very well making it a must watch today'. Another user commented, 'Jo trailer mein dikhaya that’s already done in 30 minutes .. so that’s interesting …'. Also Read - Jayeshbhai Jordaar star Ranveer Singh believes Bollywood needs Marvel like spectacles to bring audience back [Exclusive Video]
Here's how netizens reacted to the film - Also Read - Ranveer Singh reveals why Jayeshbhai Jordaar isn't releasing as a pan-India film; says, 'Content should be pan-world now' [Exclusive Video]
Ranveer's film Jayeshbhai Jordaar was all set to hit the big screens in October 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was postponed. The film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar and the storyline sheds light on the social issue of eliminating female foeticide.
