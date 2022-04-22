and stareer Jersey was released in theatres today, April 22. After getting postponed due to the pandemic, the film was finally released in theatres. But unfortunately, the sports drama film got leaked on Tamilrockers and Telegram within an hour of its release. Well, Jersey is the Hindi remake of Nani’s Telugu film of the same title. Shahid's film Jersey is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who heled the original film. Despite higher security measures, the movie got leaked online. Earlier Bollywood films like Radhe, Mumbai Saga, Roohi, and other movies have been leaked on various online sites. Also Read - Jersey: Nani reviews Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur starrer; here's what the original Arjun has to say about the remake

Jersey is produced by Allu Entertainment, Dil Raju Production, Sithara Entertainments and Brat Films. Apart from Shahid, the film stars Mrunal as Arjun Talwar's wife in the movie and . The storyline of the film is about a cricket enthusiast whose dreams of pursuing a career in cricket get fulfilled in his 40s due to his son.

Shahid has time and again proved his mettle as an actor and has managed to win hearts with his exceptional performances. The film has been receiving rave reviews from the audience. On the work front, Shahid has Bull, Farzi, Bloody Daddy, and other big films in his kitty.