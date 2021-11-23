Jersey: Shahid Kapoor reveals he approached everybody 'like a beggar' after doing a blockbuster like Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor, no doubt, is riding high post the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh, and now that he comes with another remake of a superhit Telugu movie, Jersey, everybody was curious to know about the selection of his follow-up to Kabir Singh. Addressing the media, he made some startling revelations, about the process between Kabir and Jersey.