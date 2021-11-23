Jersey: Shahid Kapoor reveals he approached everybody 'like a beggar' after doing a blockbuster like Kabir Singh

The trailer launch of Jersey was launched amid much fanfare today, 23rd November, in the presence of lead stars and , director Gowtam Tinnanuri, and producers , Dil Raju and Aman Gill. Shahid Kapoor, no doubt, is riding high post the blockbuster success of , and now that he comes with another remake of a superhit Telugu movie, Jersey, everybody was curious to know about the selection of his follow-up to Kabir Singh. Addressing the media, he made some startling revelations, about the process between Kabir and Jersey. Also Read - Jersey trailer OUT: Shahid Kapoor's exceptional performance stands out in this celebration of a father's love, hope and dreams for his child – watch

"After Kabir Singh released, I went like a beggar to everybody. I went to all these people who've made these 200-250 crore films. I've never been a part of this club, so it was completely new to me. Having spent 15-16 years in the industry, I never had such a huge grosser. So, when it finally happened, I didn't know where to go, it was all new to me. You could say, I tried my best not to do this (Jersey, which he was offered before doing Kabir Singh). So, credit to Gowtam (Gowtam Tinnanuri, the Director) for still working with me, waiting for me, and I'm so happy I did this. I can safely say this is my best film yet," said Shahid Kapoor.

Chopping in Director Gowtam Tinnanuri added, "The best thing I've done in my career till now is working with Shahid Kapoor. And even after the massive success of Kabir Singh, he didn't change a bit, was totally into the story and character, and was amazing to work with."